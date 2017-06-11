Watch Movie Online It Comes at Night (2017)

It Comes at Night (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|Trey Edward Shults.
|Writer
|:
|Trey Edward Shults.
|Producer
|:
|David Kaplan, Andrea Roa.
|Release
|:
|June 9, 2017
|Country
|:
|United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Animal Kingdom, A24.
|Language
|:
|English.
|Runtime
|:
|91
|Genre
|:
|Horror, Thriller.
Movie ‘It Comes at Night’ was released in June 9, 2017 in genre Horror. Trey Edward Shults was directed this movie and starring by Joel Edgerton. This movie tell story about Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son, but this will soon be put to test when a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge.
