Watch Movie Online Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Ghost in the Shell (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|Rupert Sanders.
|Producer
|:
|Ari Arad, Avi Arad, Maguy R. Cohen, Steven Paul.
|Release
|:
|March 29, 2017
|Country
|:
|New Zealand, United States of America, United Kingdom, India, China, Canada.
|Production Company
|:
|Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks SKG, Shanghai Film Group, Reliance Entertainment, Arad Productions, Grosvenor Park Productions, Steven Paul Production, Huahua Media, Seaside Entertainment.
|Language
|:
|日本語, English.
|Runtime
|:
|107
|Genre
|:
|Action, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Science Fiction, Thriller.
Movie ‘Ghost in the Shell’ was released in March 29, 2017 in genre Action. Rupert Sanders was directed this movie and starring by Scarlett Johansson. This movie tell story about In the near future, Major is the first of her kind: a human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals.
