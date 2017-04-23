Watch Full Movie Streaming And Download Guardians (2017) subtitle english

Guardians (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|Sarik Andreasyan.
|Writer
|:
|Andrey Gavrilov.
|Producer
|:
|Gevond Andreasyan, Sarik Andreasyan, Vladimir Polyakov, Aleksey Ryazantsev.
|Release
|:
|February 14, 2017
|Country
|:
|Russia.
|Production Company
|:
|Enjoy Movies, Big Cinema House.
|Language
|:
|Pусский.
|Runtime
|:
|100 min.
|Genre
|:
|Action, Fantasy, Science Fiction.
Movie ‘Guardians’ was released in February 14, 2017 in genre Action. Sarik Andreasyan was directed this movie and starring by Anton Pampushnyy. This movie tell story about During the Cold War, an organization called “Patriot” created a super-hero squad, which includes members of multiple soviet republics. For years, the heroes had to hide their identities, but in hard times they must show themselves again.
