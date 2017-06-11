Watch Full Movie Megan Leavey (2017)

Megan Leavey (2017) HD

Director : Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Writer : Annie Mumolo, Pamela Gray. Release : June 9, 2017 Country : United States of America. Production Company : LD Entertainment, Calle Cruzada. Language : English. Runtime : 101 Genre : Adventure, Drama, War.

‘Megan Leavey’ is a movie genre Adventure, was released in June 9, 2017. Gabriela Cowperthwaite was directed this movie and starring by Kate Mara. This movie tell story about The true story of Marine Corporal Megan Leavey, who forms a powerful bond with an aggressive combat dog, Rex. While deployed in Iraq, the two complete more than 100 missions and save countless lives, until an IED explosion puts their faithfulness to the test.

