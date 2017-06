Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the changes in this week’s rankings, including a look at Alexander Gustafsson’s win over Glover Teixeira and Volkan Oezdemir’s victory against Misha Cirkunov.

Plus, the guys preview Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway and Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz coming up this Saturday at UFC 212.