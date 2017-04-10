UFC On FOX “Road To Octagon” On Demetrious Johnson-Wilson Reis

The electrifying championship main event of UFC on FOX Saturday features the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson on the hunt for UFC history as he squares off with Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Wilson Reis in a much anticipated fight that has been nearly a year in the making.

In Seattle, witness Johnson push himself like never before as he attempts to tie Anderson Silva’s legendary record of 10 straight title defenses.

Meanwhile in San Diego, Reis trains alongside the last man to beat Johnson, former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Together Cruz and Reis work to execute a game plan that will end Johnson’s near six-year unbeaten streak.