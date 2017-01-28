UFC On FOX 23: “Strikezone” With Daniel Cormier, Miesha Tate, Kenny Florian

Daniel Cormier and Kenny Florian were joined by Miesha Tate for a “Strikezone” prediction segment on “UFC Tonight” recently for UFC on FOX 23.

Tate on how Valentina Shevchenko needs to fight Julianna Pena: “Valentina is a master at controlling distance. She needs to keep Pena at distance with her strikes. She’s great in the clinch, has great takedowns and has five submission victories, so she can win on the ground as well.”

Cormier on Valentina Shevchenko’s skills: “She’s a very high-level and diverse fighter. She will embarrass you. She made Holly chase her and countered her the whole night. She strikes in a number of different ways. She is very dangerous.”

Florian on Pena: “She’s nasty and mean. She’s a high-pressure fighter. Her striking has improved. She will use hands and kicks to set up takedowns.”

Cormier on Julianna Pena’s skills: “Julianna Pena maybe the nastiest fighter in the UFC across all divisions. She wants to swarm you, push you.”

Tate on Pena desire to win: “She is so tenacious, hungry and obsessed. She eats, sleeps and lives MMA. She’s going to stop at nothing to win this fight. She wants to gets arms around her opponent, get it to the ground, and she shines and gets a submission.”

Cormier on how Pena beats Shevchenko: “Her forward pressure and pace will be too much for Shevchenko.”

Tate picks Pena to win: “She’s a beast. She’s going to take this fight to the ground and finish her. She packs a punch. Every punch is with knockout power.”

Florian picks Shevchenko to win: “I think this is a tougher style matchup than a lot of people think. Shevchenko is better on her feet than Pena, and improving her wrestling game, which she’ll need. I think she gets the upset by decision.”