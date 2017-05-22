UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson Vs. Teixeira “Countdown” Replay

In the sport’s most riveting division, two of the world’s best light heavyweights prepare for a clash that will launch one back into title contention.

Swedish contender Alexander Gustafsson trains in the shadow of a city’s shared tragedy, intent on reviving his people with a taste of glory on their turf. Standing across from him will be blistering Brazilian Glover Teixeira, whose career and personal life now thrive in his adopted New England home.

The two meet Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 109 on FOX Sports 1.