UFC Fight Night 104 “Strikezone” Predictions From Daniel Cormier, Kenny Florian

During “UFC Tonight” earlier this week, Daniel Cormier and Kenny Florian offered up their thoughts on the main and co-main event for UFC Fight Night 104.

Daniel Cormier on Dennis Bermudez vs. The Korean Zombie: “Dennis Bermudez has been active and has a win over the current interim champion Max Holloway. He’s gotten comfortable with his striking and wrestling, and is ready to move up in the division. For Bermudez, he’s got to piece it all together, like he did against Clay Guida. There are no tune-up fights for The Korean Zombie.”

Kenny Florian on The Korean Zombie’s return: “The Korean Zombie is very aggressive and is a whirlwind of technique. He gets submissions from front headlocks, which is a good counter to the wrestling of Bermudez. The Korean Zombie is so dangerous. I think Dennis has to be patient with this fight. The longer he’s on the mat rolling with The Korean Zombie, the more susceptible to submissions he is.”

Cormier on Bermudez’s keys to victory: “He has to utilize feints, get in boxing range and land the takedown, but be aware of his limbs and neck because of Zombie’s submissions.”

Florian on The Korean Zombie’s keys to victory: “He’s got to maintain forward pressure, win the scrambles and look for the submissions.”

Both Cormier and Florian pick The Korean Zombie to win. Florian on how: “It’s hard to get a gauge how much The Korean Zombie has progressed with his training since he’s been gone. I think he’s been keeping up and he’ll wait for a mistake from Dennis and get a submission.”