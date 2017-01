Right hook + Knee + Straight left = FINISH HIM!!! @TheBigTicket205 w/ a HUGE KO!!! What a start to #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/GtW5RiGw1A — #UFCPhoenix (@ufc) January 16, 2017

Walt Harris found a home for his knees and they were on the face of Chase Sherman Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 103.

Check out Harris’ finish of Sherman from the UFC Fight Pass prelims.