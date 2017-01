Hey @NinaAnsaroff what was your motivation for this figh… oh ok then. Fair enough #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/tGLb4v0qxS — #UFCPhoenix (@ufc) January 16, 2017

Nina Ansaroff had plenty of motivation for her fight at UFC Fight Night 103 Sunday.

In her corner was UFC female bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, her girlfriend. Ansaroff scored a third round submission vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger on UFC Fight Pass.