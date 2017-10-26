 twitter google

UFC 217: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Vs. Rose Namajunas “Make You See”

October 26, 2017

Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts her belt on the line as she takes on Rose Namajunas for the UFC women’s strawweight title at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden on November 4.

Here’s a promo highlighting the contest entitled “Make you see.”

