UFC 217 Embedded, Episode 7: Trash Talk Flying All Around

On episode seven of UFC 217 Embedded, welterweight Jorge Masvidal recovers post weigh-in with a teammate and fellow Michael Bisping rival, Yoel Romero.

Later that day all three champions – Michael Bisping, Cody Garbrandt and Joanna Jedrzejczyk – as well as challengers Georges St-Pierre, TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas make their way back to Madison Square Garden for ceremonial weigh-ins.

Backstage, Jedrzejczyk takes issue with a member of Namajunas’ camp and makes no secret of her thoughts on the matter.

And trash talk continues to fly from all of the champions as UFC 217 opponents square off one final time before Saturday’s mega-event.