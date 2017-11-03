UFC 217 Embedded, Episode 6: Tensions Are Rising

On episode six of UFC 217 Embedded, middleweight champion Michael Bisping and challenger Georges St-Pierre continue to trade barbs after their press conference.

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt joins retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and UFC President Dana White for a BodyArmor event. Title challengers TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas react to their opponents’ behavior on stage.

Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Dillashaw, Garbrandt and St-Pierre make their final weight cuts on Thursday evening. At Friday morning’s official weigh-ins, everyone hits their targets, and welterweight Jorge Masvidal again exchanges words with the hot-tempered middleweight champ.