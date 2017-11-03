UFC 217 Embedded, Episode 5: Nearing Fight Day

On episode five of UFC 217 Embedded, welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson enjoys Halloween night in Times Square. Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw trains to recapture his title, while strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk trains to keep hers.

Middleweight challenger Georges St-Pierre meets with legendary coaches Firas Zahabi, Freddie Roach and Renzo Gracie. Middleweight champion Michael Bisping is good-naturedly trash-talked by his son, then has a less humorous interaction with welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

Champions and title challengers mingle before the pre-fight press conference, then have heated exchanges and menacing staredowns on stage.