UFC 217 Embedded, Episode 2: Hitting Up New York City

On episode two of UFC 217 Embedded, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt touches down in New York and begins a shopping spree. Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is joined by head coach Duane Ludwig at his California home.

Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and challenger Rose Namajunas both put in tough training sessions with their respective teams.

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping gets his heart rate by running on the treadmill and talking about his career. His opponent, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, packs for the trip to New York City and a momentous Octagon return.

UFC 217 takes place this Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York City.