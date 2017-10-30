UFC 217 Embedded, Episode 1: Grading GSP The Actor

On episode one of UFC 217 Embedded, middleweight champion Michael Bisping spars in the gym, then heads home to critique his opponent’s acting chops. Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre prepares for his middleweight debut under legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach.

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has a send-off dinner at UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber’s house, alongside fellow Team Alpha Male athletes including Andre Fili, Clay Guida and Sage Northcutt. Rival TJ Dillashaw also celebrates alongside friends and family in advance of his journey to reclaim the bantamweight title.

Strawweight title challenger Rose Namajunas judges a kids’ costume contest at the gym, and her energized opponent Joanna Jedrzejczyk fine-tunes her game for what could be a historic title defense.