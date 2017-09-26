 twitter google

UFC 216 Primer: Tony Ferguson Vs. Abel Trujillo

By on September 26, 2017

We have a little time still before UFC 216 goes down, but here is a fight replay featuring Tony Ferguson to hold you over.

Ferguson, who bested Abel Trujillo in this bout, takes on Kevin Lee next month for the interim lightweight title.

Front-Page Photo Credit: USA TODAY Sports

