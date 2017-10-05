UFC 216 Embedded, Episode 3: Taking It All In

On episode three of UFC 216 Embedded, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson tells the media he expects a finish in Saturday’s fight, then taunts interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee at a press lunch in LA.

His opponent Ray Borg receives in-cabin applause on the short flight to Vegas. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis pushes his cardio limits in the gym and tries to negotiate a drive-through meal, while opponent Fabricio Werdum continues his training at the UFC Performance Institute.

Las Vegas resident Lee returns to a changed city, determined to proceed with business as planned. His opponent Tony Ferguson turns a basketball court into an MMA dojo.