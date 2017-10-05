UFC 216 Embedded, Episode 2: Preparing To Go Into Battle

On episode two of UFC 216 Embedded, interim lightweight title contender Tony Ferguson does some top-secret training with Eddie Bravo before road-tripping to Las Vegas.

Opponent Kevin Lee keeps his mind sharp with a fight night simulation with his coach.

Heavyweight Fabricio Werdum takes over the UFC Performance Institute with his team, and opponent Derrick Lewis goes hard at his home gym in Houston.

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson gets settled in LA for a day of media obligations, while title contender Ray Borg spends time with his family and pets.