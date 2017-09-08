UFC 215 Embedded, Episode 3: Training With Family

On episode three of UFC 215 Embedded, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko continue to sharpen the techniques they’ve been working on throughout their camps as their rematch draws closer.

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and his opponent Ray Borg join the headliners at the host hotel, where all four get their first looks at the new UFC Fight Night Collection, which includes custom-designed walkout shirts.

Then it’s off to media day where the fighters face the press – and their opponents up close.