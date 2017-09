On episode two of UFC 215 Embedded, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is relieved to arrive in Edmonton for fight week. Her challenger Valentina Shevchenko, who has a different attitude toward air travel, visits a local aviation museum.

Flyweight title challenger Ray Borg makes time to take a few shots, first at the archery range and then the detoxifying kind. Flyweight champion and major gamer Demetrious Johnson shows off his home streaming studio.