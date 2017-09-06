UFC 215 Embedded, Episode 1: “Mighty Mouse” Is “Mighty Dad”

On episode one of UFC 215 Embedded, flyweight title challenger Ray Borg wraps up his New Mexico fight camp with uphill sprints and a mitt session.

Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko trains at an Edmonton Gracie-Barra outpost with her lifelong teammate, her sister. Champion Amanda Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff continue their work at Florida’s American Top Team, ready to make up for lost time.

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson stays busy at home, where doing dishes and chasing grasshoppers are his responsibility.