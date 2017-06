It might be a little over-the-top, but the UFC has released a promo for July’s UFC 213 event entitled “A Legendary Card.”

Set for the conclusion of International Fight Week, the card features Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight belt vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

Yoel Romero meets Robert Whittaker for the interim middleweight title and Robbie Lawler squares off against Donald Cerrone.