UFC 212 Embedded, Episode 4: Taking In Sights, Sounds Of Brazil

On episode four of UFC 212 Embedded, interim featherweight champion Max Holloway shares his packing secrets for traveling abroad and ventures on a go-karting outing; his fellow headliner and champion Jose Aldo reflects on what it takes to find – and keep – his passion for fighting.

Former champion Vitor Belfort guides his sidekick through fight week, as competing middleweight Nate Marquardt keeps his sense of humor intact on the mats.

Elsewhere in Rio, welterweight Erick Silva hits the streets, opponent Yancy Medeiros hands out chocolate, strawweight Claudia Gadelha talks about the rise of women’s MMA and her foe Karolina Kowalkiewicz looks forward to getting “fat and happy” after their fight.