On episode two of UFC 212 Embedded, featherweight champion Jose Aldo reaches peak condition surrounded by familiar faces. Energized by the return to her native country, top strawweight Claudia Gadelha fits a commercial photo shoot into her busy schedule.

Polish strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz enjoys the Brazilian outdoors, from a rooftop workout to a shopping trip on the beach. And interim featherweight champion Max Holloway combines training and sightseeing on a scenic hike.