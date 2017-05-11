UFC 211 Embedded, Episode 4: Arriving In “Big D”

On episode four of UFC 211 Embedded, spirits are high as the athletes arrive in Dallas for fight week. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk crosses paths with opponent Jessica Andrade, who then reveals the victory dance she is preparing for Saturday.

Heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic trades barbs with his fellow champion and plays an intense game of euchre. Heavyweight title challenger Junior Dos Santos struggles with English pronunciation and trains at the facility of a UFC pioneer.

Mexican featherweight Yair Rodriguez expects a supportive Texas crowd at his bout against former champion Frankie Edgar. Then the fighters sound off to reporters and square off against their opponents at Ultimate Media Day.