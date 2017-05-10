UFC 211 Embedded, Episode 3: Embarking On Road To Dallas

On episode three of UFC 211 Embedded, heavyweight title challenger and new father Junior dos Santos enjoys the quiet on the beach before a goodbye dinner with family. Divisional champ Stipe Miocic stays focused on the upcoming rematch and answers some fan mail before heading to the airport.

Strawweight Jessica Andrade argues with her wife over what to pack for Texas weather, as opponent and champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk says goodbye to her dog curbside. On Monday, the UFC’s heaviest and lightest champions spend a day at ESPN promoting their upcoming bouts, and then it’s on to Dallas, host city for the massive event.