On episode two of UFC 211 Embedded, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic enjoys the fruits of his recent shopping spree, while opponent Junior dos Santos perfects his striking inside a shrouded Octagon.

Strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade makes time for housework, a family barbecue and a local jiu-jitsu tournament. Undefeated 125-pound champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts in the final days of her Florida training camp.