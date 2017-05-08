UFC 211 Embedded, Episode 1: JDS, JJ Train Together

On episode one of UFC 211 Embedded, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk follows up a first class flight with a first-class workout in Florida.

In Rio de Janeiro, title challenger Jessica Andrade makes a huge family decision and visits with journalists.

Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos trains alongside other big talents in his quest to recapture the belt, then recruits a very tiny teammate.

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wraps up his Ohio camp with a new way to bring home gold.