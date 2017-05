ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! 👏 👏 👏 Chase Sherman and Rashad Coulter #UFC211 https://t.co/3n4s2TVrcP — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 14, 2017

Heavyweights Chase Sherman and Rashad Coulter positioned themselves as early contenders for “Fight of the Night” Saturday at UFC 211, engaging in an epic back-and-forth battle.

Sherman scored the win, finishing the Coulter in the second round.