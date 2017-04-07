UFC 210 Embedded, Episode 5: Open Workouts And More

On episode five of UFC 210 Embedded, the event’s stars perform for fans at Open Workouts, and middleweights Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman receive gifts from the Buffalo Sabres hockey team.

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier makes his feelings about spectating former champion Jon Jones clear, then exchanges light-hearted unpleasantries with challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

As weigh-ins draw near, Team Alpha Male strawweight Cynthia Calvillo readies for her second fight in five weeks, while opponent Pearl Gonzalez visits Niagara Falls ahead of her Octagon debut.