UFC 207 Weigh-Ins Stream Live On FightLine

Catch the live ceremonial fighter weigh-ins for UFC 207 right here on FightLine.

The stream will begin at 6 p.m. ET from Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt all successfully weighed in at 135 pounds for their main and co-main event title fights.

Johny Hendricks and Ray Borg each missed weight.

Below is the fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Female Bantamweight Championship

Amanda Nunes (135 lbs.) vs. Ronda Rousey (135) for Nunes’ title

UFC Bantamweight Championship

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135) for Cruz’s title

T.J. Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)

Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)

Ray Borg (129.5) vs. Louis Smolka (125.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Johny Hendricks (173.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Alex Garcia (170.5) vs. Mike Pyle (170)

Niko Price (170) vs. Brandon Thatch (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7:30 p.m. ET)

Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.5)