Streaming Movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|James Gunn.
|Writer
|:
|James Gunn.
|Producer
|:
|Kevin Feige.
|Release
|:
|April 24, 2017
|Country
|:
|United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios.
|Language
|:
|English.
|Runtime
|:
|137
|Genre
|:
|Adventure, Action, Comedy, Science Fiction.
Movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ was released in April 24, 2017 in genre Adventure. James Gunn was directed this movie and starring by Chris Pratt. This movie tell story about The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage.
