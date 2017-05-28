Streaming Full Movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) Online

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|Guy Ritchie.
|Producer
|:
|Steve Clark-Hall, Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram, Tory Tunnell.
|Release
|:
|April 27, 2017
|Country
|:
|United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Weed Road Pictures, Wigram Productions, Safehouse Pictures.
|Language
|:
|English.
|Runtime
|:
|126
|Genre
|:
|Action, Drama, Fantasy.
‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ is a movie genre Action, was released in April 27, 2017. Guy Ritchie was directed this movie and starring by Charlie Hunnam. This movie tell story about When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword Excalibur from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy… whether he likes it or not.
