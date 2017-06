Two championships and the pro debut of Sage Northcutt’s sister highlight Friday’s Legacy Fighting Alliance 14 event on AXS TV.

In the headline bout, Eryk Anders puts his unbeaten record on the line vs. Brendan Allen for the middleweight belt, while Roberto Sanchez and Jerome Rivera collide for the flyweight gold.

Colbey Northcutt, Sage’s younger sister, is also set for the main card, which begins at 9 p.m. ET.