Laura Sanko touches base with Invicta FC strawweight Tiffany Van Soest about her transition from kickboxing and muay thai to mixed martial arts, her last fight with Kalyn Schwartz and her plans for the future in the sport.

Van Soest returns to the cage this Saturday night at Invicta FC 23 where former flyweight title challenger Vanessa Porto meets undefeated Agnieszka Niedźwiedź of Poland in the main event on UFC Fight Pass Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.