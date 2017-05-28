Download and Watch Full Movie Logan (2017)

Logan (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|James Mangold.
|Producer
|:
|Lauren Shuler Donner, Hutch Parker, Simon Kinberg.
|Release
|:
|February 28, 2017
|Country
|:
|United States of America.
|Production Company
|:
|Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Donners’ Company, Marvel Entertainment, TSG Entertainment.
|Language
|:
|English, Español.
|Runtime
|:
|137
|Genre
|:
|Action, Drama, Science Fiction.
Movie ‘Logan’ was released in February 28, 2017 in genre Action. James Mangold was directed this movie and starring by Hugh Jackman. This movie tell story about In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.
