Dennis Bermudez Pushed Himself In Training For “Korean Zombie”

Bermudez reached out during his training for Chan Sung Jung, getting in gym time with Henri Hooft.

Bermudez, who meets “The Korean Zombie” Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 104, talked about that decision and more during an interview with “UFC Tonight” earlier this week.

Dennis Bermudez on how he defeats a zombie: “Air miles. I throw him on his head.”

Bermudez on how he prepared for The Korean Zombie, who’s been out for more than two years: “I prepared for him as if he’s never left, for the best we’ve ever seen him.”

Bermudez on where a win puts him in the division: “I think it puts me into top five. I have a win over Max, so I’m trying to get that belt.”

Bermudez on training with Henri Hooft: “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and get some good work with Henri.”