UFC president Dana White offered Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor $25 million each to put on a boxing match later this year.

White, appearing on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” added that money from the pay-per-view would be distributed out too once the offer was accepted.

Mayweather has not boxed since 2015 when he moved to 49-0 with a win over Andre Berto. Prior to that he defeated Manny Pacquiao in a bout years in the making.

McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion.