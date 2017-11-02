Countdown To UFC 217: Complete Episode Replay

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping prepares for a unique title defense against longtime welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who is coming out of retirement after four years.

Bitter rivals and onetime teammates Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw will at last clash for the belt that Garbrandt now holds and that Dillashaw once wore.

And dominant strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk readies for her next challenge in the form of unflappable former title challenger Rose Namajunas.

Go inside the lives and gyms of these six athletes as they train to compete at the UFC’s historic return to Madison Square Garden in this edition of “Countdown.”