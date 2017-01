It’s been a tough few days for Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen lost to Tito Ortiz this past Saturday night at Bellator 170 and has been fired from “Celebrity Apprentice.” The show was taped earlier, but the episode featuring Sonnen cheating was recently aired.

Sonnen was also forced out of a planned bout at Submission Underground 3 – a grappling promotion he runs – by Bellator.