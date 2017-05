Cage Warriors 83 will stream live on UFC Fight Pass this Saturday afternoon.

The first fight is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Che Mils meets Lewis Long from Newport, Wales and the Newport Centre.

Below is the fight card:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)

Lewis Long vs. Che Mills

Soren Bak vs. Scott Clist

Gavin Kelly vs. Josh Reed

Mohsen Bahari vs. Giovanni Melillo

Konmon Deh vs. Jack Shore