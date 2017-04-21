Bellator 178 Prelims Stream Live On FightLine At 7 PM ET

Catch the live prelims for Bellator 178 right here on FightLine.

The action begins at 7 p.m. ET from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Below is the prelim lineup:

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Nick Alley (1-0) vs. Kastroit Xhema (Debut)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Don Shainis (1-1) vs. Max Kelleher (1-3)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Regivaldo Carvalho (3-2) vs. Jason Perrin (3-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kemran Lachinov (2-2) vs. Sam Watford (2-1)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: John Lopez (8-3) vs. Remo Cardarelli (6-5)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Foster (10-5) vs. Shane Manley (3-2)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Thomas English (6-7) vs. Blair Tugman (9-6)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (6-0) vs. Tim Caron (6-0)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ed Ruth (2-0) vs. David Mundell (6-2)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (2-0) vs. Branko Busick (Debut)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Billy Giovanella (9-5) vs. Joshua Ricci (3-0)