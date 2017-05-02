BAMMA 29 “Bound” On Brett McDermott Vs. Ruben Wolf

Brett McDermott and Ruben Wolf will square off this May 12 for the BAMMA heavyweight title at BAMMA 29.

In this edition of “Bound,” McDermott and Wolf are profiled as they prepare for their meeting.

McDermott (7-5) is a former rugby player who has trained with both Liam McGeary and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal. Wolf sports an overall mark of 11-9 and trains out of Gym 23.

BAMMA 29 takes place from Birmingham, England and the Gentings Arena. The main card will air on DAVE TV in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.