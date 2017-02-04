Alexa Grasso Ready To Make Climb Beginning With Felice Herrig

Alexa Grasso wants to break into the Top-10 in the UFC strawweight division, and she’ll get that chance at UFC Fight Night 104 when she meets Felice Herrig.

Grasso appeared on “UFC Tonight” earlier this week to discuss that match and more:

Grasso on how she got into MMA: “My coach, who’s my uncle, was a fighter and I tried one of his classes and fell in love with it.”

Grasso on how she needs to fight Felice Herrig: “I need to be more aggressive. I hope fans will see how hard I’m working. You can expect a very interesting fight.”

Grasso on her goals as a Mexican fighter: “It’s important to show that we can be in the international leagues. I want to be in the top 10 this year and show I’m one of the best in the world.”